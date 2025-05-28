Joe Rothwell News: Returns to Bournemouth

Rothwell is returning to Bournemouth after ending his loan spell with Leeds United, the club announced.

Rothwell spent one season on loan with Leeds United, featuring in 38 games across all competitions, providing four assists and being a key player especially on set pieces with 167 corners, a career high for the midfielder. He is now heading back to his parent club Bournemouth, and will hope to be part of the squad to play again in the Premier League.