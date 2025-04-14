Fantasy Soccer
Johan Manzambi News: First Bundesliga goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Manzambi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Manzambi headed home his first Bundesliga goal late in the second half Saturday to give SC Freiburg a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. The goal was the first Bundesliga goal for the Swiss teenager who attempted two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and made one clearance over his 14 minutes appearance. Freiburg has integrated Manzambi pragmatically this season, handing him just six appearances (zero starts).

Johan Manzambi
SC Freiburg
