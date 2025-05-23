Johan Vasquez Injury: Will sit out Bologna fixture

Vasquez (ankle) will be absent for Saturday's game versus Bologna, Primo Canale reported.

Vasquez has avoided a serious injury but hasn't been able to train since leaving the Atalanta clash early and will end the season on the mend. He's been called up for Mexico for the upcoming international matches, so he might heal up quickly. He was once again a defensive stalwart this year, totaling 56 tackles, 50 interceptions, 145 clearances and 31 blocks in 36 games, contributing to nine clean sheets and scoring three goals. Two among Koni De Winter, Mattia Bani and Sebastian Otoa will start in the middle of the defense against Bologna.