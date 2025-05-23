Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Stones headshot

John Stones Injury: Aiming return in pre-season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Stones (thigh) is still injured and will not be available for the season finale against Fulham on Sunday, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Except John [Stones] everyone else is fit."

Stones is still in the rehabilitation process for his thigh injury and will not return for the final game of the season at Craven Cottage on Sunday. He is likely aiming to be fully fit and available for the preseason of the next campaign as he is an important starter when fit for Manchester City.

John Stones
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now