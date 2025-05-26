Fantasy Soccer
John Yeboah headshot

John Yeboah News: Takes two shots versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Yeboah drew one foul and had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Juventus.

Yeboah was again the main source of offense with his sprints and playmaking, but he wasn't directly involved in the two goals. He found his groove only late in the season. He has scored and assisted once in 33 games (11 starts), notching 30 shots (10 on target), 20 chances created and 26 crosses (five accurate).

John Yeboah
Venezia
More Stats & News
