Johnny Cardoso Injury: Doesn't feature in squad list

Cardoso (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Friday's final game of the season against Valencia.

Cardoso is ruled out for the season finale against Valencia in La Liga due to injury. He will likely be assessed and rested in the coming days to determine if he can be available for Wednesday's Conference League final against Chelsea, as he is a regular starter for Betis when fit. William Carvalho is expected to replace him in the midfield against Valencia.