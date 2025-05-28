Johnny Cardoso News: Plays 86 minutes
Cardoso played 86 minutes before coming off during Wednesday's Conference League final.
Cardoso was back on the pitch for the conference league final and played a majority of the match before coming off. The midfielder finished the campaign with three goals and one assists in 28 appearances (24 starts.) Injuries limited him at times but for the most part he was a starter and went the full 90 any time he was fit.
