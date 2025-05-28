Fantasy Soccer
Johnny Cardoso headshot

Johnny Cardoso News: Plays 86 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Cardoso played 86 minutes before coming off during Wednesday's Conference League final.

Cardoso was back on the pitch for the conference league final and played a majority of the match before coming off. The midfielder finished the campaign with three goals and one assists in 28 appearances (24 starts.) Injuries limited him at times but for the most part he was a starter and went the full 90 any time he was fit.

Johnny Cardoso
Betis
