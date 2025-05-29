Jonas Fohrenbach News: Falls out of favor

Fohrenbach didn't start in the final 10 matches of the Bundesliga.

Fohrenbach was the starting option at left-back to open the season, starting almost every single match across the first six months of the season before falling out of favor. Once he fell out of favor though, he hardly saw the pitch as he made just five bench appearances in the final three months. While his replacement, Franz Kratzig, has left the club, Heidenheim are reportedly hoping to sign a new left-back to replace Fohrenbach.