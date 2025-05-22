Jonas Hofmann News: Loses role

Hofmann made just 11 appearances (four starts) in the Bundesliga, scoring twice and assisting once.

Hofmann's role almost entirely disappeared in his second season in Leverkusen. The attacking midfielder was left unused on the bench more often than not, despite some decent efficiency in his minutes. Hofmann's future with the club is uncertain, though the reported departure of Florian Wirtz could open up more opportunities for Hofmann.