Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Hofmann headshot

Jonas Hofmann News: Loses role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Hofmann made just 11 appearances (four starts) in the Bundesliga, scoring twice and assisting once.

Hofmann's role almost entirely disappeared in his second season in Leverkusen. The attacking midfielder was left unused on the bench more often than not, despite some decent efficiency in his minutes. Hofmann's future with the club is uncertain, though the reported departure of Florian Wirtz could open up more opportunities for Hofmann.

Jonas Hofmann
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now