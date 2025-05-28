Jonathan Clauss News: Brillant first season with Aiglons

Clauss featured in 35 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.

Clauss' attacking prowess from the wing-back position added width and creativity to Nice's play for his first season with the Aiglons while reuniting with his former Lens coach Franck Haise in the south of France. His overlapping runs and precise deliveries into the box were consistent threats to opponents throughout the season to help Nice secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. Clauss's integration into the team has strengthened Nice's tactical flexibility and offensive options, and while he could only set a new career high with 62 clearances this season, there is no doubt his contributions will be essential for Nice next season.