Jonathan David News: Leaves Lille as free agent

David is leaving Lille as a free agent after the termination of his contract. The Canadian made 232 appearances for LOSC, scoring 109 goals and providing 30 assists. He is now free to sign with any club. Several teams across Europe have shown interest, including Napoli, which has been linked with him for multiple summers.