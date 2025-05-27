Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Dean headshot

Jonathan Dean News: Loan assist for Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Dean assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Dean helped get the lone goal for Chicago on Sunday while also recording his first assist of the season. He's managed well since returning from injury, recording an assist with 17 clearances in the last five MLS games, four of those coming as starts.

Jonathan Dean
Chicago Fire
