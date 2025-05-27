Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio News: Bags goal in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Osorio scored on his only shot in 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Osorio's return to action after missing four games is a big boost for Toronto's midfield. He's mostly leaned on for his defensive presence in the middle of the park, but can get involved going forward on occasion. He could be in line to reenter the starting lineup in Wednesday's home clash with the Philadelphia Union.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
