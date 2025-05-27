Jonathan Osorio News: Bags goal in return
Osorio scored on his only shot in 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Osorio's return to action after missing four games is a big boost for Toronto's midfield. He's mostly leaned on for his defensive presence in the middle of the park, but can get involved going forward on occasion. He could be in line to reenter the starting lineup in Wednesday's home clash with the Philadelphia Union.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now