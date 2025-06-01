Jonathan Osorio News: Delivers four crosses in loss

Osorio registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Osorio played the full 90 minutes as a central midfielder, racking up a variety of passing and defensive stats against Charlotte. He added decent playmaking numbers as he took corner kicks in the absence of Federico Bernardeschi (undisclosed). The Canadian remains with two goals in 12 appearances while averaging 33.1 accurate passes, 2.3 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game this year.