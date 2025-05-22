Jonathan Rowe News: Important in key moments

Rowe contributed three goals and three assists for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Rowe is in the early stages of his professional career focusing on development and adaptation to top-flight football. With very limited playing time of only 794 minutes in his first season with Marseille the dynamic winger could not show all of his potential. That said, he was a key contributor in crucial moments of the season scoring the winning goal against Lyon when Marseille were down to ten men and assisting Mason Greenwood for the third goal against Rennes in the last game of the season which secured second place in the standings and a spot in the next Champions League. The dribbler will likely see more playing time next season to help key players rest between Champions League games and will have the chance to show more of his skills.