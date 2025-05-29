Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes four to Miami

Sirois recorded no saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Sirois was no match for Miami's superstars Wednesday as he conceded four goals, two by Lionel Messi and two by Luis Suarez. It marked his first match conceding four goals, and he also failed to make a save for the first time this season. He faces a much more favorable matchup Saturday versus New England Revolution, a side which has scored 15 goals through 13 matches this season.