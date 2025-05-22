Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Tah headshot

Jonathan Tah News: Set to depart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Tah is expected to depart Leverkusen at the end of his contract.

Tah has run down his contract with Leverkusen and remains linked with Bayern Munich. The defender was a constant in the Leverkusen starting XI throughout this season starting 33 times and anchoring another solid season. Tah would be a major get for Bayern, who took the Bundesliga title once again.

Jonathan Tah
 Free Agent
