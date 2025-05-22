Jonathan Tah News: Set to depart
Tah is expected to depart Leverkusen at the end of his contract.
Tah has run down his contract with Leverkusen and remains linked with Bayern Munich. The defender was a constant in the Leverkusen starting XI throughout this season starting 33 times and anchoring another solid season. Tah would be a major get for Bayern, who took the Bundesliga title once again.
Jonathan Tah
Free Agent
