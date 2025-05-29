Jonathan Tah News: Signs with Bayern Munich

Tah has signed a four-year contract through 2029 with Bayern Munich, the club announced.

Tah is joining Bayern Munich from Bayer Leverkusen after nine years spent with Leverkusen, appearing in 353 competitive matches and scoring 12 goals. He won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24 and previously played for Hamburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf. Tah has 23 caps with Germany and was named in the squad for Euro 2024. He will bring strong competition to Bayern's central defense and offer leadership qualities, having already served as a captain in the past.