Jonny Evans News: Departs Man United after decade
Evans is leaving Manchester United after more than a decade as a senior player, the club announced.
Evans made 241 appearances for Manchester United across two spells and won multiple trophies including three Premier League titles and the Champions League. A product of the club's academy, he became a regular starter after debuting in 2007 and returned for a final stint in 2023. He scored eight goals for the club and delivered a memorable performance in his last appearance, nearly scoring with a late header. He is now set for free agency and rumors are sending him back to one of his former clubs West Brom.
Jonny Evans
Free Agent
