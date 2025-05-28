Joon-Hong Kim Injury: Removed from match squad
Kim was dropped out of the squad Wednesday against New England Revolution due to undisclosed reasons after being initially included on the bench, according to the team.
Kim is unavailable for the midweek matchup, although he was unlikely to play with Luis Barraza favored in goal. The Korean's status is unknown for upcoming weeks. His place among the substitutes was taken by Jordan Farr in Wednesday's game.
