Joon-Hong Kim headshot

Joon-Hong Kim Injury: Removed from match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Kim was dropped out of the squad Wednesday against New England Revolution due to undisclosed reasons after being initially included on the bench, according to the team.

Kim is unavailable for the midweek matchup, although he was unlikely to play with Luis Barraza favored in goal. The Korean's status is unknown for upcoming weeks. His place among the substitutes was taken by Jordan Farr in Wednesday's game.

Joon-Hong Kim
D.C. United
More Stats & News
