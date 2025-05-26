Jordan Ayew News: No shots on target in loss

Ayew generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Ayew was disappointing Sunday. The striker did not manage to place any shots on target and executed just one cross which was not accurate. It has been a lackluster season for the Ghanaian international, from 31 appearances (19 starts) he had netted five. It has been four matches since he last got onto the scoresheet.