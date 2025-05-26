Jordan Pickford News: Keeps another clean sheet

Pickford made six saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Pickford finished his campaign with a heroic performance, making multiple tough saves when the match was still scoreless and then helping his team preserving the lead obtained midway through the final frame. The back-to-back clean sheets got his season totals to 12 over 38 starts in a year full of ups and downs for the veteran goalkeeper where he had 122 saves against 44 goals allowed.