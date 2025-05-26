Jordan Teze News: Complicated first season in Monaco

Teze made 19 appearances for Monaco accross all competition during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Teze had a complicated first season in Monaco, performing well below expectations in his attempt to compete with Vanderson for the right-back spot. The former PSV player started only half of the league matches and none of his three appearances in the Champions League. His red card against Lille in October contributed to reduce his playing time, and after returning from injury in 2025, he was left out of the squad due to roster limitations, though he still has four years left on his contract and could be seen as a fresh option next season.