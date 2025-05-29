Fantasy Soccer
Jordi Alba headshot

Jordi Alba Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Alba was forced off in the 24th minute of Wendesday's 4-2 victory against Montreal due to a muscle injury, coach Javier Mascherano said in a press conference, according to Alex Windley from North American Soccer Reporters.

Alba suffered a muscle injury in Wednesday's game that forced him off in the 24th minute. He will be assessed on Thursday to know the extend of that issue and if he has to miss Saturday's clash against Columbus. If he has to miss some time, Noah Allen is expected to start at left-back until he comes back.

Jordi Alba
Inter Miami CF
