Jorgen Strand Larsen Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Strand Larsen (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's clash with Brentford, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "[With] Larsen we have doubts," said Pereira. "We will see tomorrow, he is trying."

Strand Larsen is dealing with an injury that forced him off against Crystal Palace and is a doubt for the finale. If the striker is unable to play in the final match it would likely bring Matheus Cunha back into the starting XI. Strand Larsen has been excellent for Wolves, scoring 14 times and adding three assists in 34 appearances (30 starts.)