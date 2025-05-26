Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Another assist

Larsen assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brentford.

Larsen delivered an assist for a second straight game and is up to three goal contributions over that span. He also has a total of 18 goal contributions on the season. He did a good job putting pressure on the net all year, with 34 shots on target across 35 appearances. He also accounted for a total of 21 chances created on the campaign.