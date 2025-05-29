Jose Maria Gimenez News: Records triple-digit clearances

Gimenez recorded 115 clearances, 27 interceptions and 26 tackles across 27 appearances (20 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season. He also made eight starts in the UEFA Champions League.

Gimenez recorded more than 100 clearances just for the second time in his career since joining Atletico. The defender was a regular for Los Colchoneros, and he missed only three matches due to injury between the Liga and the UCL. Gimenez remains under contract at Atletico for the 2025/26 season and should remain a regular piece at the back for the club.