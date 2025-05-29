Fantasy Soccer
Jose Maria Gimenez headshot

Jose Maria Gimenez News: Records triple-digit clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Gimenez recorded 115 clearances, 27 interceptions and 26 tackles across 27 appearances (20 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season. He also made eight starts in the UEFA Champions League.

Gimenez recorded more than 100 clearances just for the second time in his career since joining Atletico. The defender was a regular for Los Colchoneros, and he missed only three matches due to injury between the Liga and the UCL. Gimenez remains under contract at Atletico for the 2025/26 season and should remain a regular piece at the back for the club.

Jose Maria Gimenez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
