Jose Sa News: Six saves in draw

Sa made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Brentford.

After no saves in his previous appearance, Sa stole the show with a season-high six stops in the draw. It also marked the seventh time in 10 appearances that he held opponents to no more than one goal. Despite playing six fewer games, Sa earned three more clean sheets this season, compared to last. Wolverhampton finished 16th in the table and are safe from relegation.