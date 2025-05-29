Josef Martinez News: Records three shots against Galaxy

Martinez generated three shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Martinez was held off the score sheet with all of his attempts stopped by goalkeeper Novak Micovic in Wednesday's victory. The forward has now failed to score or assist in four consecutive appearances, including his last two starts, though his finishing output remains solid at nine shots (seven on target) over that span. While he's a regular presence in the opposition box, his playing time has decreased lately and is threatened by the in-form substitute Preston Judd.