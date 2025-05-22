Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Aidoo headshot

Joseph Aidoo Injury: Available in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Aidoo (hamstring) is available for the season finale against Leganes on Saturday, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Aidoo was back in full team training this week after recovering from his hamstring injury and is officially available for the final game of the season against Leganes on Saturday. He has been a regular starter when fit and looks set to return to the starting XI.

Joseph Aidoo
Valladolid
