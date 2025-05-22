Joseph Zalinsky News: Returns in cup game
Zalinsky (ankle) made his return in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from the injury.
Zalinsky missed the last contest against Minnesota due to an ankle injury that turned out to be minor since he featured in the second half of Wednesday's US Open Cup defeat. The American has only played 12 minutes this season in MLS and will likely return to a bench role moving forward.
