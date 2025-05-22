Fantasy Soccer
Joseph Zalinsky headshot

Joseph Zalinsky News: Returns in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Zalinsky (ankle) made his return in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from the injury.

Zalinsky missed the last contest against Minnesota due to an ankle injury that turned out to be minor since he featured in the second half of Wednesday's US Open Cup defeat. The American has only played 12 minutes this season in MLS and will likely return to a bench role moving forward.

Joseph Zalinsky
St. Louis City SC
