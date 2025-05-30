Josh Dasilva Injury: Will rehab at Brentford facilities

Dasilva (knee) will be out of contract on June 30 but will continue to rehab at the Robert Rowan Performance Centre over the summer, the team announced Friday.

It's unclear if Dasilva will sign a new deal with Brentford over the summer, but the club is giving the midfielder all the chances to work his way back from an injury-riddled Brentford tenure. He last featured for Brentford on Jan. 31, 2024, and even if he returns to the club in a new deal, he'll likely be a depth piece and not much else.