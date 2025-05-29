Joshua Atencio Injury: Forced off at halftime

Atencio was forced off at halftime of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Portland after feeling some tightness in his back, coach Chris Armas said in a press conference, according to Burgundy Wave.

Atencio was suffering from tightness in his back in the first half of Wednesday's game and was forced off at halftime. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time to recover. If he is sidelined, it would be a big blow for the Rapids since he has been an undisputed starter since his arrival at the club. Connor Ronan, who replaced him on Wednesday, could see increased playing time in his absence.