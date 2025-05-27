Joshua King News: Leaves Toulouse as free agent

King is leaving Toulouse at the end of his contract after featuring in 28 games for the club during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing three assists, the club announced.

King joined Toulouse in the summer transfer window on a one-season deal and will leave the club as a free agent. He featured in 28 games this season for the pink city and scored six goals with 50 shots. He is now free to join the club of his choice to continue his football career.