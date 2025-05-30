Joshua Quarshie News: Joins Southampton

Quarshie will join Southampton from Hoffenheim on a four-year deal starting July 1, his new club announced. "Joshua is a talented young player with good experience for his age, having played more than 80 senior games already in his career, and has tremendous physical qualities. His outstanding athleticism makes him a natural fit for the energetic playing style our new manager hopes to implement. As a club we are committed to improving young players, and Joshua is very determined to develop his game with us," Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said.

Quarshie made his senior debut at 18 years old in the Bundesliga and gained most of his experience with Hoffenheim's second team as well as on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Greuther Furth, making 28 appearances in the German second tier. He will now discover a new country and play under new coach Will Still in the Championship.