Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol News: Returns to left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Gvardiol registered two interceptions, two tackles and four clearances in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Gvardiol was moved back to left-back Tuesday after he was in the center of the defense for Saturday's FA Cup final, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. However, he would only really contribute in the defense with his two tackles, two interceptions and four clearances, rarely not seeing much work in the attack. This was his 13th straight start, only missing two league starts all season.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now