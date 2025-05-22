Josko Gvardiol News: Returns to left-back

Gvardiol registered two interceptions, two tackles and four clearances in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Gvardiol was moved back to left-back Tuesday after he was in the center of the defense for Saturday's FA Cup final, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. However, he would only really contribute in the defense with his two tackles, two interceptions and four clearances, rarely not seeing much work in the attack. This was his 13th straight start, only missing two league starts all season.