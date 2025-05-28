Josuha Guilavogui News: Departs Leeds United as free agent
Guilavogui is departing Leeds United as a free agent at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Guilavogui is departing Leeds United after the 2024-25 season. The French midfielder made 16 appearances in the Championship this season but did not start any of those matches. He still contributed to the club's promotion back to the Premier League.
Josuha Guilavogui
Free Agent
