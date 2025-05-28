Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josuha Guilavogui headshot

Josuha Guilavogui News: Departs Leeds United as free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Guilavogui is departing Leeds United as a free agent at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Guilavogui is departing Leeds United after the 2024-25 season. The French midfielder made 16 appearances in the Championship this season but did not start any of those matches. He still contributed to the club's promotion back to the Premier League.

Josuha Guilavogui
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now