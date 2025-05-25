Juan Cruz News: Nets one in 3-0 win

Cruz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Valladolid.

Cruz sealed the win with his squad's third goal of the game. He finished the season with nine goal contributions in 34 appearances, including two in his final two matches. This was by far the most productive season of his LaLiga career, with more appearances than in his first three seasons combined.