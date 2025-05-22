Juan Cruz News: Provides assist in win
Cruz assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.
Cruz notched his fourth assist of the season as he helped open up the scoring in the seventh minute of the match. The midfielder had been an unused substitute in the previous two games before returning to the starting lineup for this one.
