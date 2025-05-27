Juan Cuadrado News: Sends in one cross versus Parma

Cuadrado (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in 18 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Parma.

Cuadrado didn't make an impact in a brief cameo after missing two games. He closes his season with three assists, 29 chances created, 86 crosses (24 accurate) and 28 corners in 31 games (nine starts). The team will have to decide whether to re-up with him since he's on an expiring contract and had a limited role this year.