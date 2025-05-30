Juan David Mosquera News: Sets up winning goal

Mosquera assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Mosquera recorded his first assist of the season, and the set-up couldn't have come at a better time for Portland since it was the game-winning goal, scored by Kevin Kelsy, in the 76th minute. Mosquera is known for his attacking runs but also provides defensive value, and his two-way play makes him a solid defensive target for most fantasy formats.