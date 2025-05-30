Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera News: Sets up winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Mosquera assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Mosquera recorded his first assist of the season, and the set-up couldn't have come at a better time for Portland since it was the game-winning goal, scored by Kevin Kelsy, in the 76th minute. Mosquera is known for his attacking runs but also provides defensive value, and his two-way play makes him a solid defensive target for most fantasy formats.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now