Juan Foyth Injury: Out for season finale

Foyth is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla due to discomfort, accoridng to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral. "No, Juan won't be."

Foyth is going to head to the sidelines for Sunday's season finale, with the defender out due to discomfort. This is a tough loss for the club, as he has started in their past five games. That said, this will force a change, with Willy Kambawala as a possible replacement. Foyth ends his season starting in 17 of his 19 appearances, notching one goal to go along with 19 interceptions, 25 tackles and 112 clearances.