Juan Jesus Injury: Set to be option against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Jesus (thigh) announced that he's back in training on his social media pages but might not feature versus Cagliari, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Jesus is in better shape after missing five matches due to a thigh strain, but the gaffer, which should select the whole roster for the last game, is highly likely to roll with the players he has leaned upon recently in the back, Mathias Olivera and Leonardo Spinazzola since Alessandro Buongiorno (thigh) is in a similar spot.

