Juan Musso News: Secures clean sheet in final game

Musso ended the 2024-25 campaign with a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Girona.

Musso made just three league appearances this season, one with Atalanta and two in La Liga as the backup to Jan Oblak, but kept a clean sheet in each match. He looked confident and composed against Girona and denied the only shot on target. He is expected to remain the backup next season at Atletico if the club activates the buy option in his loan deal, as Jan Oblak will stay the starter after winning his sixth Zamora Trophy in La Liga.