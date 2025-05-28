Fantasy Soccer
Jubal News: Leaves Auxerre after five seasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Jubal is leaving Auxerre after five seasons as a free agent and is signing with Russian side Krasnodar, the club announced.

Jubal spent five seasons with AJA and made 180 appearances across all competitions while scoring 20 goals and providing four assists. He had been a key leader and presence in the backline for Auxerre and wore the captain's armband in recent seasons. He will now discover a new country as he joins Russian side Krasnodar on a free transfer.

