Julian Alvarez News: Provides assist in victory

Alvarez provided one assist and a secondary assist in the season final game against Girona on Sunday.

Alvarez was involved in two of the four goals against Girona on Sunday, continuing his trend of delivering in big moments. His combination of scoring and playmaking made him one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe, scoring 24 goals and providing five assists in his 47 appearances across all competitions. He set new season highs with 17 league goals and seven Champions League goals and is expected to be the main leader in the frontline for next season with the Colchoneros.