Julian Brandt News: 15 goal contribution season

Brandt registered five goals on 45 shots and 10 assists on 61 chances created to go along with 71 crosses in 30 appearances (28 starts) this season.

Brandt saw yet another season in a starting role for Dortmund in his sixth year with the club, producing a stalwart season in his typical attacking midfielder role. He wouldn't reach the heights of his 17, 17 and 18 goal contributions from the three campaigns before, but was able to earn five goals and 10 assists. He is entering the final year of his contract and is likely to see a similar role next season, although it is unknown if it will be his last campaign with the club.