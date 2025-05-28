Julian Ryerson News: Regular on the flank

Ryerson started in 27 of his 29 appearances while registering two goals and three assists to go along with 22 interceptions, 25 clearances, 46 tackles and 110 crosses.

Ryerson broke into a starting role with Dortmund last season but was hindered by a few injuries, showing his true value after appearing in 29 league matches this season. He would mainly see his work in the defense, but would show his two-way value with his five-goal contributions, matching last season's total. He is on contract with the club until 2028 and seems likely to maintain this starting role for the next few years to come.