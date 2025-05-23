Julien Laporte News: Signs with Montpellier

Laporte has signed a contract with Montpellier, joining from Lorient, his new club announced.

Laporte was reportedly negotiating a contract extension with the Merlus but ultimately did not reach an agreement as he accepted an offer to join Montpellier for the upcoming seasons. The defender will join the third club of his career after spending six seasons at Lorient following his time at Clermont. He will bring solid experience to a Montpellier side looking to rebuild after relegation to Ligue 2. Laporte has appeared in 106 Ligue 1 matches and 144 Ligue 2 matches, some of which contributed to Lorient's Ligue 2 title this season. He is expected to be a key leader in the squad that coach Zoumana Camara will assemble for next season.