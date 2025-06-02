Julio Enciso News: Returns to Brighton

Enciso is returning to Brighton after his loan spell with Ipswich Town, the club announced.

Enciso spent the second half of the season on loan with Ipswich Town, making 13 appearances (12 starts), scoring two goals and providing three assists, the second being a career high for the attacking midfielder. Enciso will now head back to the Seagulls with his future being a bit uncertain. With one year left on his contract, he could be keen on a move during the summer transfer window.